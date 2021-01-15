Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.71.

Entergy stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.