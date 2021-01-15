Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 2,135,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,327,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $462.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 38.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

