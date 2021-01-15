Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $108.13 and last traded at $107.60, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

