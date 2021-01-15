Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.45.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.83.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) alerts:

TSE ESI opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.