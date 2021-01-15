Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.83. 2,718,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,503. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

