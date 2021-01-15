Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,803 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

