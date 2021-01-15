Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock traded down $10.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.62. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $564.68.

