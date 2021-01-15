ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.28 ($16.80).

ENGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) alerts:

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €13.85 ($16.29). 6,015,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. ENGIE SA has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.77.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.