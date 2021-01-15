Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 221147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$683.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.2606906 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

