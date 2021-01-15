Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

