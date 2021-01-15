Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

