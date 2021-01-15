Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,745 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 456,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.