Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,911 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.44. 614,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

