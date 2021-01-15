ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ NDRA remained flat at $$1.01 on Tuesday. 15,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,341. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

