Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

