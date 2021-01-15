Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.84. 2,481,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$90.81 billion and a PE ratio of 46.78.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

