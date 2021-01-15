Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Trading Up 5.7%

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 131,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 67,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.60 million during the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

