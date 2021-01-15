Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.34

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 6449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

