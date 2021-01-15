Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.34

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 6449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
