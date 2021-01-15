Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to $57.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Emera alerts:

EMRAF stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.