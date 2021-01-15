EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 23,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,819. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

