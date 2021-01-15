eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.45. eMagin shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 18,621 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

