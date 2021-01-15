Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.49

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 228175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$124.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

