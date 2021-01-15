Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 148.6% in December

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $181,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. 45,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

