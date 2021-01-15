Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $284,316.57 and approximately $118.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.41 or 0.03188656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,821,716 coins and its circulating supply is 40,770,385 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

