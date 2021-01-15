Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

