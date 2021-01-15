Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $186.69. 4,379,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $189.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

