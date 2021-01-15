Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.
NYSE:LLY opened at $186.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
