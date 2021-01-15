Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $186.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

