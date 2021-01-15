Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.96

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

EKTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

