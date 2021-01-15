Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 8,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,591. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

