Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 3,281,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,148,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

