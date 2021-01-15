Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 554961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.