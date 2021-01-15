El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $18.25. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $695.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

