El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. "

LOCO opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 108.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

