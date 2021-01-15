eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.50

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 195346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90 ($0.18).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.36. The firm has a market cap of £21.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

About eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group Plc, through its subsidiary eLight Group Holdings Ltd, provides LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

