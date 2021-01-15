Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDNMY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Edenred has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

