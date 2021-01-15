Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

ECL traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $211.39. 15,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.