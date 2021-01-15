eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,181 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 310,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,713. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.