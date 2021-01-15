eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

