Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 172.8% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 175,279 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.