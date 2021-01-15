easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 827.80 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 829 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

