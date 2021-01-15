Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.85. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 8,454,753 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.
