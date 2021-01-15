Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $7.85. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 8,454,753 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 236.36% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $85,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

