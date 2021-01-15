EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.78.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

