Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

