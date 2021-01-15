E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.02 and its 200 day moving average is €9.57. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

