E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

FRA EOAN opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.02 and its 200 day moving average is €9.57. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

