E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.57. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

