E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.74 ($12.63).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.89 ($10.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.57. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

