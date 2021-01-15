DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

