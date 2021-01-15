DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DLVHF stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.75. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

