DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWS. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.58 ($44.21).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €35.04 ($41.22). The stock had a trading volume of 142,582 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.63 and its 200 day moving average is €32.69. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

