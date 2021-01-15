Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$8.25 during trading on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.
