Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$8.25 during trading on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.