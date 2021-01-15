Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.95 ($38.77).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €34.66 ($40.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.97 and its 200 day moving average is €27.38.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

