Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 416675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
