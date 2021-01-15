Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 416675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$210.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.